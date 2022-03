Stress Test: Are Cowboys Fans NFL's Most Tense?

We're more than a month removed from Super Bowl LVI and fans of all but one team are still looking back at what last season could've been. From frustrating, head-scratching losses to blowout victories as the favorite, fans of NFL teams boasted weekends on both ends of the emotional spectrum.

By using a variety of metrics like turnovers-per-game and close wins and losses, The Action Network ranks last season's most stressed-out fanbases.

Some factors included in determining the index were:

Losses during the 2021-22 NFL season (index score out of 20)

Win percentage during the 2021-22 NFL season (index score out of 20)

Games won by a margin of four points or less (index score out of 20)

Games lost by a margin of four points or less (index score out of 20)

Loss of game as the favorite (index score out of 20)

Penalties conceded each game (index score out of 10)

Number of interceptions and fumbles per game (index score out of 10)

Total games missed by players during the 2021-22 NFL season (index score out of 10)

Number of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 (index score out of 10)

Percentage of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 (index score out of 10)

For each team, all index scores were combined to give an overall total out of 150. The higher the index score, the more stressful a team is to support.

The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 15 with a score of 65.68, although with the recent Randy Gregory saga playing out the way it did, we're positive Cowboys fans would disagree and claim a higher stress level.

Taking the top spot as the NFL’s most stress-inducing team last season is the Baltimore Ravens, receiving the highest score of 104.97 out of 150. Thanks to 11 games going down to the wire, it was an emotional season for Ravens fans. This was apparent on social media, with the Ravens receiving the 2nd-highest number of negative conversations across the entire NFL. Only the Raiders had more.

Moving down the table, Giants (86.73) and Lions (81.38) fans complete the list of the three most stressful teams to support last season. While both teams had some of the worst win percentages, it’s the Giants’ frustrating 1.8 of giveaways per game - the highest in the league - that pushes them into 2nd spot.

For Bucs (39.42) and Eagles (40.87) fans, the 2021 NFL season was far more relaxing. The Bucs tied for the fewest losses last season with five and only played three close games all season. The Eagles also gave their fans an easy ride, only featuring in three close games, as well as losing just once as favorite.