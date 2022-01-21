Cowboys Should Fire Coach McCarthy, Says Michael Irvin, for These 3 Guys

"If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship (McCarthy's) butt right on out of here right fast for one of them.'' - Michael Irvin.

FRISCO - Little-known fact: Michael Irvin, the outspoken Dallas Cowboys legend and booster, actually likes and respects coach Mike McCarthy.

So why are we talking about "The Playmaker'' wanting McCarthy fired?

"If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship (McCarthy’s) butt right on out of here right fast for one of them,'' Irvin said.

One of "what,'' though?

One of the three coaches the Hall of Famer Irvin thinks should (in a fantasy world, really) replace McCarthy and guide Dallas to the greatest of Super Bowl heights.

Irvin wants the Cowboys to hire ...

Sean Payton.

Or Kyle Shanahan.

Or Bill Belichick.

Oh.

Irvin is of course upset because the Cowboys sustained yet another playoff failure last weekend in a loss to the 49ers. He's livid about the McCarthy-keyed penalty problem, and he is comfortable putting plenty of the blame on the coaching staff.

“Look at what we are in right now,” Irvin said, via WGNO. “Everybody gets through all these coaching changes – cycling them in and cycling them out – trying to find that guy.

“Now if you can get me Sean Payton? I’ll take Kyle Shanahan, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick. If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship (McCarthy's) butt right on out of here right fast for one of them.

"Don’t just do it to do it. I’ll do it to get better.”

Bill Belichick, of course, isn't leaving New England. Sean Payton leaving New Orleans? We have covered this concept, as it relates to Dallas, at length over the years. Kyle Shanahan? He's sort of busy overseeing the Niners team that is advancing in the playoffs after upsetting Irvin's Cowboys.

Maybe the best plan here isn't about a fairy tale. Mike McCarthy believes he's the right man to continue to be the head coach of the Cowboys. What needs to happen next is that that be reality, and not another fantasy.

