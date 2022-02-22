Cowboys Free Agency: 'Must Keep' Jayron Kearse, Says Gil Brandt

Skip to main content

Cowboys Free Agency: 'Must Sign' Jayron Kearse, Says Gil Brandt

“I’m just being who I am, and guys pick up on that,” Kearse says.

Want a blueprint to celebrate how “prove-it” contracts and NFL free agency is supposed to work?

Meet Jayron Kearse, the 2021 poster guy for the upside of the system.

Start with the review from former Cowboys executive and NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, the Hall of Famer giving special attention to idea of the Dallas Cowboys re-signing him for 2022.

“The Cowboys are in for a tight cap situation and have 12 defenders headed for free agency, including three safeties (Kearse, Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee). But Kearse stands apart after providing exceptional production on a one-year deal in 2021.

“Dan Quinn would surely welcome him back with open arms.”

That part about Quinn? We can confirm.

The facts of free agency, during which in 2021 a trio of safeties that landed in Dallas on short-term deals? It worked out well with Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee - but Kearse stood out among the group …

And not just because he’s 6-4.

Formerly mostly a special-teamer in his six previous NFL seasons, Kearse found himself in Dallas. setting career highs in tackles (101) and leading all safeties with 10 passes defensed. He became a team leader as well.

The Cowboys, in giving the journeyman a one-year, bargained for exactly none of that.

“I’m just being who I am, and guys pick up on that,” said Kearse during the year. “I’ve got to come in and continue to bring the energy because guys look at me as a leader.”

Indeed - and now he’s a leader in the field of “prove-it” guys who proved it.

