Which Cowboys Free Agents Made PFN Top 50?

The Cowboys have some tough free-agent decisions to make this offseason, and PFN may have made them even harder

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were an impressive 12-5 last season, but that didn't get them to the proverbial promised land of a Super Bowl appearance. In fact, that record got them to a Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and we all know that ended with a 23-17 Cowboys defeat, and a lot of time to speculate on what might've been, and how to fix it.

And it all starts when NFL free agency begins at 3 p.m. on March 16. The Cowboys will have to make some decisions regarding their own before venturing out on the open market, and a short list of Dallas' free agents include Jayron Kearse, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Randy Gregory, and Bryan Anger.

The gang over at Pro Football Network released their list of the top 50 NFL free agents, and some notable Cowboys were included.

At No. 13 on the list is defensive end, Randy Gregory:

Not many NFL players have walked the kind of path Randy Gregory has to get on the field consistently. He’s been suspended for 52 games since entering the league in 2015. He easily could have ended up like Delonte West, who spent plenty of time on the streets of Dallas without a home. But after years of struggling mentally, Gregory turned the corner, and his game took the next step. He added a bit of strength between 2020 and 2021 but kept his insane first step and equally silly bend. But there was more power in his hands. He found the power element his game was lacking. That also extended to the run game. Gregory was much more stout on the edge than he had been previously. He most likely remains with Dallas. They’ve stuck by his side through everything. But he is also worth a handsome pay raise, so they must also be willing to open their wallet a bit to compensate the 29-year-old pass rusher.

Cowboys surprise standout tight end Dalton Schultz appears at No. 23:

Dalton Schultz has made a name for himself as one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets over the past two seasons when Dak’s been healthy. In 2021, Schultz caught 78 passes for 808 yards and 8 touchdowns. Like any Stanford tight end, Schultz possesses great height for the position. But he was billed more as a blocker coming out of school rather than a receiving threat. He was never an extremely physical blocker, but he was technically refined in school. That script has flipped at the NFL level, and it will get him paid this offseason. Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $50.7 million

Randy Gregory Michael Gallup Connor Williams Eric Hartline/USA Today Dalton Schultz

PFN says Michael Gallup is the No. 27 free agent:

Coming out of Colorado State, Michael Gallup was an all-around playmaker, but he posted mediocre testing numbers. The Cowboys were able to draft him midway through Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite his lackluster testing numbers, there aren’t many receivers in the NFL that separate better downfield than Gallup. His nuance as a vertical route runner allows him to pace himself and explode late, creating separation downfield. But he’s more than just a downfield threat. There also aren’t many who consistently put up toe-drag swag highlights like Gallup. He has a natural feel for the sideline that others simply don’t. So, why is he down at No. 27 on the free-agent list? Well, he’s better suited as a WR2 than a WR1. Gallup’s not someone who will consistently create separation throughout the route tree, making him more QB-dependent than most receivers. But if he goes to a situation with a veteran QB who can work passes into tight windows, he could find production as he had in 2019. Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $47.5 million

Some Cowboys fans might not like that PFN thinks guard Connor Williams is the No. 40 ranked free agent:

Most Cowboys fans are probably aghast at the sight of his contract projection. Nobody in the NFL held more than Connor Williams in 2021. In fact, he had double the amount of holdings as the league leaders in 2020. It also doesn’t help that his lowlights stem from a lack of functional strength, which leads to him being walked back into Prescott’s lap. But the holdings weren’t an issue before this season, and Williams has improved each year. He’s an above-average starting left guard in the NFL, and Cowboys fans are simply spoiled to the core after having endless resources spent on the offensive line over the past 30 years. Williams will be an improvement at the position for anybody looking to seriously upgrade the spot. It also wouldn’t surprise me if he slid inside to center eventually to try and mitigate those anchor issues. Despite those issues, he allowed just 1 sack in 569 pass-blocking snaps and only 13 total pressures overall this year. Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $52.9 million

The Cowboys are currently a little more than $21 million over the salary cap and will need roughly $5 million to sign 2022's draft class. So decisions will have to be made and players and position groups will need to be prioritized. If Dallas can keep its draft momentum up then that will no doubt help, but with the proverbial Super Bowl window slowly closing, the Cowboys will need to get lucky too.