Cowboys ‘Future All-Pro’ Diggs Wins NFL Award

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs said he wanted to put the NFL on notice that “I’m here.”

The NFL just noticed.

The NFL on Thursday morning made official the recognition by announcing Diggs as its NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

In his three September games so far in this, his second pro season, Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions. That number ties his rookie total - when he led the Cowboys in that category for the year.

Said 2020 NFL Draft classmate Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb of Diggs: “We always knew Tre was a dog. Me personally, I did, coming in together and seeing him at Bama. I understand what was going on.

“I knew that Tre was a Pro Bowler or just an All-Pro DB. I look at him as that.”

The league is looking, too, literally as of this week, as in front of a national audience on “Monday Night Football” in a 41-21 drubbing of the Eagles, Diggs

recorded a pick-six of 59 yards.

The 2-1 Cowboys, who play host to QB Sam Darnold and the 3-0 Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon at AT&T Stadium, lead the league in takeaways and in turnover differential, with Diggs emerging as a potential “shut-down corner” for new coordinator Dan Quinn.

Diggs’ early-season numbers put him in lofty company, as his three-game run marks the longest streak of interceptions to open a Cowboys season since Everson Walls did the same in 1985.

All-Pro? Not yet. Pro Bowl? Not yet. But Trevon Diggs is “All-Month” - a great start to a promising Cowboys year.

