Mock Draft Season: Who Are Cowboys Taking at No. 24 and Why?

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has Dallas adding more defensive pressure in the form of a Georgia standout.

Who will be at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys' defense in 2022 is yet to be seen as Dan Quinn continues his round of head-coaching interviews. Whoever is ultimately running this formidable unit could have another talented defensive end to work with if Mel Kiper's first 2022 mock draft is any indication.

With the 24th overall pick, ESPN's long-time draft analyst has Dallas selecting Travon Walker out of Georgia. Reasons Kiper:

Walker, whom (co-draft guru) Todd McShay recently called "one of the most underrated prospects in the class," stands out every time I watch the loaded Georgia defense. He can blow up tackles at the point of attack, and he has the physical traits to chase down ball carriers in the run game. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he has some scheme versatility at the next level.

The junior out of Thomaston, Georgia had a career year in 2021 in helping the Bulldogs to the National Championship. He played in 15 games, producing six sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 37 combined tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and two defended passes.

Whether defensive end ultimately proves a position of such need as to use a first-rounder on remains to be seen, with Kiper citing the uncertainty surrounding the futures of impending free agents including Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Connor Williams, Leighton Vander Esch and Jayron Kearse.

In the last two drafts, the Cowboys have been able to find four defensive starters, two of which - Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs - have garnered All-Pro honors this season. Perhaps Walker can be the next name added to this impressive list.