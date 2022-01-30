Skip to main content

Coach Jim Harbaugh: Chasing Minnesota, Michigan or Money?

There are those who - meaning no ill will toward Harbaugh - swear this is a money ploy, a way for the Wolverines brass to pay up.

There are those who know Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh who swear that he is as sincere as he is quirky, and that a potential return to the NFL via the Minnesota Vikings is about “unfinished business” and about his relationship with new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, with whom he worked back in his 49ers heyday.

Starting with his Saturday interview with the Vikings (first noted by ProFootballTalk.com) as they search for a replacement for the fired Mike Zimmer, we’re about to find out.

“I guarantee you,” one NFL source said, “he wants Michigan to pay up after what they did in 2020.”

“What they did” was dock Harbaugh’s Wolverines salary by half, down to $4 million.

Harbaugh’s first “revenge”? A huge 2021 in which he pushed Michigan to the top of the Big Ten while beating hated rival Ohio State, all culminating in a College Football Playoff berth.

Combine that with his stellar record in present Super Bowl contender San Francisco (44-19-1, with three playoff seasons in four years), and it’s time for a second “revenge.”

jimmy breath sf
Mike-McCarthy-Mike-Zimmer

Success gets a person paid. What’s the going rate in the “amateur ranks”? Well, Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives at LSU.

 Harbaugh is aware.

Somebody - Minnesota or Michigan - will shortly make this very much about money.


