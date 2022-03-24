Skip to main content

Cowboys Hire 'Mike McCarthy Guy' in Coach Brian Schottenheimer

The concept is not dissimilar to what McCarthy did a year ago with Ben McAdoo, the former New York Giants head coach, who came aboard here at The Star as a special assistant.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a special assistant to head coach Mike McCarthy's staff - a continuation of the long relationship between McCarthy and the Schottenheimer family.

Schottenheimer, 48, will serve in a "unique role,'' per SI's Albert Breer, who on Thursday broke the story of the hiring. He will "help both coordinators, Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore,'' in preparation, with a focus on "league trends and game-planning.''

The other similarity: Just as McAdoo is a Pittsburgh-area guy, sharing roots with McCarthy, Schottenheimer is "family'' - McCarthy's first NFL job came in 1993, when after serving as the receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh, he got his first NFL job, with the Kansas City Chiefs ...

Hired by an all-time McCarthy mentor ... the late Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer. ... who was also a Pittsburgh guy.

Brian Schottenheimer, is a former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, who last year worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their passing game coordinator. 

Schottenheimer's NFL experience extends back to 1997. He spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks as the coordinator, a title he had previously held with the New York Jets and the Rams.

There is not much of an argument against Schottenheimer's NFL credentials, and his role in Dallas will be a subtle one, as was the case with McAdoo, who after one year with the Cowboys jumped back onto the coaching carousel to become the Panthers coordinator.

But there is also no doubt that in the coaching world, it helps to be part of a "tree'' ... and in Dallas, it helps to be a "McCarthy guy.''

