The Dallas Cowboys host the worst team in the NFL in the Houston Texans in Week 14 from AT&T Stadium. Fresh of a 54-19 annihilation of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys look for their 10th win as they enter the final stretch of the season.

This game could get ugly. The Texans offense ranks 26th in the NFL in passing and 29th in rushing. Dallas' defense has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, leading the league with 48 sacks, meanwhile the Texans allow the 8th-most sacks (33) in the NFL.

On offense, Dallas is scoring the fourth-most points per game this season (27.8) behind a handful of elite offensive weapons that could gash a Texans defense that is allowing the most rushing yards per game (169.1) and the 10th-most points per game (23.9). The Cowboys have been especially dynamic since the injury return of Dak Prescott, beating foes by about 19 points per game.

FUN FACT: Since coach Mike McCarthy arrived in 2020, the Cowboys are 8-1 in the month of December, tied with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs for the most December wins during that span.

MILESTONE WATCH: Dallas star Micah Parsons leads the NFL with six multi-sack games (1.5-or-more) in 2022. With a multi-sack game against the Texans, Parsons would become the first Cowboy with seven multi-sack games in a season.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (9-3) vs. Houston Texans (1-10-1)

ODDS: Dallas is a 17-point favorite vs. the Texans.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: In an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com’s Bri Amaranthus, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten played literal fantasy football.

"I don't know that I ever played with a defense this dominant. Micah Parsons, man, could have (come) 10 years earlier?" Witten rhetorically asked in a tongue-in-cheek manner. "I know I would've greatly appreciated that (and) probably would've had some sort of Super Bowl ring of sort sitting around."

