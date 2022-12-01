Cowboys vs. Colts Primetime Preview, Injury Update: Dallas Players Sick?

The Dallas Cowboys host the new-look Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 prime time from AT&T Stadium. With some extra rest after defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys look to keep their momentum vs. a Colts team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Even with the rest, though ... the Cowboys are still dealing with sick-bay issues. As of Thursday ...

Dallas is no stranger to Sunday Night Football: the matchup vs. Indianapolis will mark the Cowboys NFL-high 75th appearance on SNF. Dallas has almost 20 more appearances more than the second place Pittsburgh Steelers who have appeared in 57 SNF games.

On offense, the Cowboys are averaging the seventh-most points per game (25.4). However, since Dak Prescott returned from injury in Week 7, Dallas’ offense leads the league in points-per-game (33.8). Much credit goes to the Cowboys offensive line, which has allowed 14 sacks this season, the fewest in the NFL.

The Cowboys defense will face running back Jonathan Taylor, who is fresh off a 98-yard rushing performance in a tough 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night. Taylor is averaging 86.6 yards a game, fifth-best overall. The Cowboys, who lead the league with 45 sacks, eight more than any other team, will look to get after quarterback Matt Ryan.

Dallas defense continues to dominate, allowing the second-fewest points per game (17) while surrendering the seventh-fewest offensive yards (309.6) and fewest passing yards (177.7).

After a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's debut, the Colts have dropped the past two outings, in back-to-back one-score games. While Indy is searching for momentum, the Cowboys need to finish the season strong. Dallas has the third-best record in the NFC but still trails the first-place Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

FUN FACT: Micah Parsons leads the NFL with six multi-sack games in 2022. With a multi-sack game against the Colts, Parsons would become the first Cowboys defender with seven multi-sack games in a season.

MILESTONE WATCH: Prescott needs one touchdown pass to pass Roger Staubach for fourth on the Cowboys all-time passing touchdown list.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (8-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-7)

ODDS: Dallas is 10.5-point favorites vs. the Colts.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4 2022 at 7:20 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: NBC, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Dallas defensive coordinator on Ryan, who he coached for five seasons in Atlanta:

“I love him. He is a rare and relentless competitor. That’s probably one of the first things that you’ll find out about him, being around him for a long time. I describe him like he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He comes across real clean-cut and nice, but he is a tough-ass competitor.”

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!