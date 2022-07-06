Jabril Cox with Micah Parsons: Creating the Next Great Cowboys LB Duo?

The all-around ability of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is no secret. Parsons' rookie season was dominant, as he came second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Things did not, however, work out as fortunately for rookie linebacker Jabril Cox.

In Week 8 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys pulled out a narrow 20-16 victory, but lost Cox for the season to a torn ACL.

But now comes the good news, as Cox recently told our Mike Fisher of his rehab timetable.

"I feel great in my workouts,'' Cox told us. "I'm happy with where I am. I plan on being ready at (the start of Oxnard training) camp.''

When Dallas drafted Cox, the Cowboys got what many considered a steal in the fourth round. In his senior season at LSU, Cox had the highest coverage grade of any linebacker in the draft. Cox posted nine career interceptions in college, with two seasons of three or more interceptions. Additionally, Cox displayed the ability to turn takeaways into six points for his team.

Versatility was also an aspect of Cox's game he displayed in college, as he had three seasons with four or more sacks. Cox posted a very respectable Pro Football Focus grade of 73.0 in his 2021 preseason action with Dallas.

From the start, Cox has been determined to learn from the veterans in Dallas, citing his desire to take to mentorship last preseason.

"Leighton, J, Micah, Keanu – those guys, they've helped out tremendously, especially Luke (Gifford). So just learning from them. I know early on it's a learning curve, but once I get my opportunity I try to make the most of it," Cox said.

This offseason, many wondered if Dallas would address the linebacker position and add a star alongside Micah Parsons (who already thinks he and Trevon Diggs are closing in on dynamic-duo eliteness). Cowboys COO Stephen Jones thinks they might already have that with Cox.

"We feel great that he’s the right fit with what Dan (coordinator Quinn) wants to do defensively,'' Jones told us recently. "He’ll be a big plus for us this year. I think he’s got great coverage skills. A good offseason with him will be good for him. I really like his upside.''

How up is "up''? Looking way up, Cox has the opportunity to develop into the next Cowboys linebacker great alongside Parsons. But first? That first day back on the field in Oxnard.