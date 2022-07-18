Skip to main content

Cowboys Rookie Jalen Tolbert Looking to Catch 'Perfect Opportunity'

Rookie third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert looks to have a big role with 165 targets vacated from the offense due to the departures of receiver Amari Cooper and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson.

When the Dallas Cowboys traded Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper this offseason, the reaction wasn't exactly positive.

The move vacated 104 targets from the Dallas offense, and left a gaping hole across from receiver CeeDee Lamb. Later, the Cowboys let slot receiver Cedrick Wilson walk in free agency.

Suddenly, Dallas had a receiver problem.

The Cowboys responded by signing ex-Steelers receiver James Washington in free agency and drafting receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. Early on, Tolbert is embracing this "perfect opportunity."

"It is definitely a blessing and a perfect opportunity for you and the team. So just continuing to grow and not really thinking about the timeline, but just thinking about the work that you’re putting in and opportunities that you have to you go chase, you know, a Super Bowl," Tolbert said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “A lot of people aren’t blessed to be able to play after college, and so I definitely have a special opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tolbert is also already embracing the mentorship of Lamb.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely talked to [Lamb] and some of those guys about what they did their rookie year and [Lamb] being at my position, was able to give me some tips,” Tolbert said. “More so just taking it one day at a time, because overall my rookie year will be my longest year."

Through his offseason work with quarterback Dak Prescott, including throwing sessions at the University of Miami, Tolbert has already began growing a connection with his signal caller.

“We’ve been able to build I would say, at least a stepping stool for quite a few points of chemistry,” Tolbert said.

With high expectations and high pressure, the spotlight will be burning a hole through Tolbert every time he lines up on the field. Nonetheless, things are already looking up for Tolbert in this "perfect opportunity."

