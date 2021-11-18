Cowboys at Chiefs: Dallas Reveals 'Course of Action' for All-Pro Tyron Smith

The Cowboys "course of action'' for Tyron is about individual drills in a Thursday padded practice.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to hold out hope that as they are getting ready for an NFL Week 11 visit to K.C., they will see the return of offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday morning that the All-Pro left tackle Smith “had a good practice yesterday. We’ll take the same course of action today.”

That "course of action'' is about individual drills in a Thursday padded practice, after which the coaches and medical staff will determine whether Smith's ankle allows him to take an advanced step, to participate in live 11-on-11 work.

Smith's return ("A good shot,'' says the Cowboys front office) would fortify an O-line that has shuffled about in his absence, with maybe more shuffling to come, as the coaching staff is disappointed in the recent work of left guard Connor Williams.

“Limited” was Smith's designation for Wednesday, will the rest of the active roster was listed as "full.'' That group includes QB Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb (arm). Additionally, kicker Greg Zuerlein (COVID) should be back here inside The Star today.

If Tyron can return to left tackle for the 7-2 Cowboys (against the 6-4 Chiefs), does La'el Collins stay at right tackle? Does Terence Steele move back there from the left side, where he's been subbed? Does La'el jump into competition at left guard against Williams? And does valued backup guard Connor McGovern get a shot there?

Big picture: Offensive linemen are usually thought of as guys who "protect the weapons,'' that is, the skill-position players like QB Dak Prescott. But Smith is really good enough, historically (as a likely eventual Hall-of-Famer) and this season, to serve as a game-changer.

Dallas, meanwhile, will still be missing defensive linemen Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence. (More here.)

