Cowboys BREAKING: Kelvin Joseph Was In Car But Unarmed During Fatal Shooting

Joseph's lawyer on Thursday said his client was indeed in the car that was allegedly involved but was unarmed.

FRISCO - Dallas police have identified Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph as a person of interest in connection with the shooting murder of Cameron Ray, and Joseph's lawyer on Thursday said his client was indeed in the car that was allegedly involved but was unarmed.

"Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,'' attorney Barry Sorrels said. “Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident.''

The Cowboys have also issued a statement, saying, "The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.''

The shooting occurred March 18 in the Lower Greenville Avenue neighborhood of Dallas. Ray, 20, was fatally shot after an altercation with a group of individuals that appeared to include Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021.

In video footage obtained by KDFW-TV in Dallas, one of those involved in the altercation was wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat." The footage also shows gunshots coming from an SUV as Ray and his friends walked to their vehicle after the fight on a nearby street corner.

Kelvin Joseph Crypto Cowboys Dak Prescott

Dallas Police Department Detective Tonya McDaniel told KDFW that Ray and three friends were in Dallas for a weekend and that they were not responsible for the incident that preceded the shooting. Police have been working to identify the group seen in the surveillance video, including the man wearing the YKDV necklace.

A lingering legal problem for anyone involved could be why no one came forward regarding a shooting that occurred three weeks ago.

Joseph played in 10 games and made two starts as a rookie last season, credited with 13 tackles and two pass breakups. He played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams.

Joseph is in the Cowboys plans as both a cornerback and special teams contributor in 2022.