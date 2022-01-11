Why Do Cowboys Trust Greg Zuerlein? He’s Like ‘Tiger Woods’

"I think it's just psychological, and there's actually something we're going to do to help him out a little bit that we talked about," Fassel says of Zuerlein's issues.

FRISCO - It has often occurred to me that while I work in a business fueled by interesting information and colorful quotes, it might behoove Greg Zuerlein and the Dallas Cowboys if special-teams coordinator John “Bones” Fassel was just a tad less interesting, informative, colorful and quotable.

This occurs to me when Bones explains why he is unworried when it comes to Zuerlein, his erratic kicker.

“Every kicker has kinda lost it before and they find it again,” Fassel said Monday as Dallas launched into preparation for Sunday's home playoff game against the Niners. “Tiger Woods a lot of times has lost it.”

Tiger Woods? Greg Zuerlein is Tiger Woods?

Zuerlein has a Pro Bowl history from when he and Fassel teamed up with the Rams. But this year? Black marks on his record include six missed extra points, six missed field goals and a public tongue-lashing from owner Jerry Jones.

Said Jerry recently: "I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency - and it's not consistently missing.''

And from Zuerlein after the missed PAT in a blowout over Philly in Week 18?

"It's not ideal," Zuerlein said. "It's not exactly what you want and it gives you things you need to tighten up."

In a sense, Fassel's reputation - and it's a good one, with respect for his creativity and intensity and even his loony nature - is on the line.

"I love Greg, I believe in Greg and I’m not supporting him just because of my experience with him over the alt 10 years," Fassel said. "This is a production business. When we stop producing, things change. But I have full faith in Greg. I do."

So, what's the problem?

"I think it's just psychological, and there's actually something we're going to do to help him out a little bit that we talked about," Fassel said, hinting at conjuring up something, yes, "interesting and colorful.'' "But yeah, I think the biggest part is having confidence that this thing is going right down the middle every time."

"If I'm wrong, then I'll be wrong. But I really think I'm going to be right. I guess we'll see."

I guess we will. The playoffs, and Dallas Cowboys jobs, are relying on Tiger ... er Greg.