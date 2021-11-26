WATCH: Cowboys' Pollard Returns Kickoff 100 Yards

The Cowboys inch closer to the Raiders with Pollard's touchdown

This Thanksgiving game has had a little bit of everything.

We've seen a 56-yard score, a tight end land in the end zone for his first NFL touchdown, ejections, a backup quarterback running in for six and now, a 100-yard kickoff return.

Following Marcus Mariota's rushing touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard returned the ensuing kickoff for 100 yards to cut the team's deficit to 24-19.

Pollard's touchdown is the first in his three-year career following 59 career kickoff returns. It's also just the fifth return touchdown this season, joining wide receiver Jamal Agnew (Jacksonville Jaguars), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (Washington Football Team), running back Travis Homer (Seattle Seahawks) and rookie running back Keke Nwangwu (Minnesota Vikings) as those who have found the end zone on kickoffs this season.

Through three quarters, Pollard has been the team's most dynamic player on offense, leading the team in rushing yards and catching three passes for 26 yards.

With Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) out today with injuries, several players are needed to step up and fill in the gaps, and Pollard has been the one to rise to the occasion the most.

Among running backs without a start in the NFL, Pollard trails only Denver Broncos rookie Javonte Williams in yards. Coming into the game, Pollard ran for 495 yards to form one of the league's top running back duos with Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys trail the Raiders 27-19 heading into the fourth quarter.