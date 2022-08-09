Skip to main content

Why Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Is 'Gonna Be Great' For Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys filled a significant need when they signed the veteran linebacker.

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines last week when they signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract.

Barr, who will wear No. 51, has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is already a popular signing among Cowboys fans. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is also excited about the signing, as well as what Barr has to offer the defense.

"He’s gonna be great," Elliott said. "I think he’s a guy that gives us some depth at linebacker so we can let Micah (Parsons) pin his ears back and rush the quarterback a little more. But I mean, he’s a veteran presence. I’ve been to a couple of Pro Bowls with him. He’s long, athletic and smart. He’s a vet."

Head coach Mike McCarthy is also excited about how Barr will compliment the versatility of the Cowboys' rising star linebacker.

“I think when you look at packages and how we feature Micah, I think it gives you another weapon, another excellent player on and off the ball,” McCarthy said. "When you get in and out of packages as you build your system for a 17-game season, I know the defensive staff is real excited to have another piece.”

Barr has done many of the same things as Parsons in his Pro Bowl career with the Minnesota Vikings. And now Dallas gets the fun of figuring out how to use them together.

“We want to be multiple in our defensive packages and we want to continue to develop different rush plans," says McCarthy. "He's a great fit for us."

Barr now joins a linebacking group of Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox. Suddenly, the linebacker depth in Dallas has gone from a concern to a strength ... thanks to Barr.

