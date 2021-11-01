NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

Dallas may face the Pro Bowl pass-rusher in bigger games as a member of the L.A. Rams

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller Sunday.

Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger.

The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.

The Rams - tied for the best record in football at 7-1 - are adding one of the NFL's all-time most feared pass-rushers to a defense that already boasts Top 10 defensive players Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

There were some that thought it would be the Cowboys that made a play for Miller.

The immediate relief for the Cowboys is that Miller - a Dallas native and Texas A&M alum - won't be in uniform when the Broncos visit AT&T Stadium Sunday at Noon. Considering quarterback Dak Prescott's calf concerns and the ankle injury that sent left tackle Tyron Smith to the sidelines in last Sunday night's epic win over the Minnesota Vikings, not having to game plan to slow down Miller is a blessing.

But while the Cowboys conservatively slow play a long season by coddling Prescott, the Rams are amassing talent for a playoff run in January. At 6-1 and almost certain to win the NFC East and host a postseason game, the Cowboys could very well face L.A. at some point in what should be a loaded NFC playoffs along with the 7-1 Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals and 6-2 defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rams defeated Dallas, 30-22, in the divisional round of the 2018 playoffs. It is the Cowboys' most recent postseason game.

With the trade for Miller, the Rams are sending the message that they're all in. Ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, will Jerry Jones and the Cowboys respond?