Cowboys Defense Containing Rams, Lead 16-10 at Half; Can Dallas Hang On?

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott.

Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start.

The Cowboys defense took advantage of a shaky Rams offensive line, as defensive end Dorance Armstrong got home for the sack of Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble which was recovered and returned for a touchdown by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the early 6-0 lead.

On the Rams very next drive, the Cowboys forced a punt which they subsequently blocked, setting up inside the red zone. However, they only managed a field goal and settled for the early 9-0 lead.

Despite being outgained 109 yards to 19 by the Rams in the first quarter, the Cowboys held a 9-3 lead thanks to special teams play and a bend don't break defense.

That wouldn't last long in the second quarter, though, as the Rams finally broke through offensively. Stafford found Cooper Kupp, who torched the Dallas defense for a 75-yard touchdown and the 10-9 Rams lead.

What started as a low-scoring, defensive slugfest suddenly turned into a track meet in halfway through the second quarter. Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard answered Kupp's touchdown with a 57-yard touchdown run of his own, putting Dallas back ahead 16-10.

At the half, the Cowboys are being outgained offensively 236 yards to 137.

Despite that, though, the Cowboys defense has done enough to keep them in the game, as they lead the Rams 16-10 at the half.

The Cowboys will receive the kickoff to open the second half.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!