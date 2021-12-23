Cowboys BREAKING: What’s Next as Malik Hooker Is OUT?

And now we know the second guy of the day: Playmaking safety Malik Hooker is going into the protocol.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys opened the day here at The Star on Thursday by announcing that rookie wide receiver Simi Fehoko had tested positive for COVID-19 and is going into the protocol. Unfortunate, but in terms of roster impact as the 10-4 Cowboys get ready to play host to the Washington Football Team, not a major piece.

But at the same time head coach Mike McCarthy was telling us about that news, he also mentioned that second player who is apparently symptomatic was undergoing testing.

And now we know: Playmaking safety Malik Hooker is going into the protocol.

Fehoko and Hooker join defensive line coach Aden Durde, special teams assistant Matt Daniels and defensive tackle Trysten Hill in COVID-19 protocol for Dallas. … as well as reserve running back JaQuan Hardy, who moves on to the COVID reserve list today. Hardy has been elevated to the roster recently as Tony Pollard works through a foot injury.

Hooker has been getting about 50 percent of the snaps rotating into Dallas’ very improved defense. He could in theory be back for the Sunday night game depending on his status and how he does with upcoming testing in the next few days, but the Cowboys will plan to move on without him.

Worth noting is that safety Donovan Wilson is now practicing and eligible to come off the IR.

Hooker just got up his first interception of the year last week against the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys informed the small list of us allowed inside The Star that next week would likely be an “all-virtual” week in terms of media access, yet another nod to COVID.

