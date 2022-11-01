Mini-Fridge: Cowboys Micah Parsons Wants Shot at New Position, More TDs?
On any given Sunday you'll see Micah Parsons shred opposing offensive lines as he continues to pile up the sacks. Through eight games the Dallas Cowboys second-year linebacker has recorded eight.
To go along with those, he finally has his first NFL touchdown.
In the Cowboys 49-29 blowout win of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Parsons was finally able to notch his first score on a career score on a 36-yard fumble recovery. The zigging, zagging return displayed the speed that Parsons has shown off in practice, where he's been clocked topping out at 20.5 mph.
That burst led Parsons to joke with reporters following the win that he deserves reps at running back alongside Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
“I think I definitely deserve a rep now,'' Parsons said. "They can’t say that they haven’t seen it in a game, so hopefully I get thrown into a goal-line package or red-zone package. Hey, who knows?”
Parsons would not be the first defensive star to see snaps lined up in the backfield. Most notably, William "Refrigerator" Perry did so for Mike Ditka's 1985 Chicago Bears. Perry lined up at fullback for the Bears on occasion, serving as a lead blocker for running back Walter Payton. He recorded three offensive touchdowns in his career, with two rushing touchdowns and even a touchdown reception.
Of course, Parsons is unlikely to see a snap at running back in the near future, especially with the impact he has on the Dallas defense. Risking his health for a novelty play at running back is likely not in the cards for the Cowboys, and thus making this simply a fun hypothetical.
