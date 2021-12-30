Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Cowboys WATCH: Micah Parsons & Trevon Diggs - 'Lion' & 'Eagle' - Compete for '7/11' Title

    Said Parsons: "Tre’s the eagle. I’m the lion. He owns the air. I own the ground.”
    FRISCO - There is no NFL defensive playmaking tandem that tops Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. And there is no better provider of fun, motivational (and maybe profitable) nicknames and slogans than the rookie linebacker Parsons.

    He calls himself a "lion'' and has now taken to aligning defensive teammates with their own spirit animals, including the cornerback Diggs, who joins Parsons as a likely leading vote-getter for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

    Said Parsons: "Tre’s the eagle. I’m the lion. He owns the air. I own the ground.”

    And now they own some marketing opportunities due not only to their play (Diggs leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, Parsons is among the league leaders with 13 sacks) but also to their jersey numbers.

    "That's why,'' Parsons said, "we're '7-11.'''

    In a promotion with - guess who? - 7/11, which are the two players’ numbers, Diggs and Parsons competed in something called the “7/11 Total Snackdown” for a championship belt. The game? "Jenga.''

    Watch the video and not surprisingly, you can see the competitive nature of two of coordinator Dan Quinn's best "Modern Doomsday'' players emerge. 

    Cowboys WATCH: Parsons & Diggs - 'Lion' & 'Eagle' - Compete for '7/11' Title

    Said Parsons: "Tre’s the eagle. I’m the lion. He owns the air. I own the ground.”

    Madden Memories: Cowboys QB Troy Aikman's 'Treasure' - and Mine, Too

    "I used to mention to my father something along the lines of, "I hope I can meet John Madden one day."

    Cowboys Injury Report & Roster Moves: Tyron, Hooker and New LB

    Dallas practice notes from here in Frisco inside The Star ...

    On his final move, Parsons knocks over the stack of blocks - and seems sincerely disappointed.

    And when they tumbled, leaving Diggs to come out victorious? He seems sincerely delighted as he punches his hands in the air and exclaims, “That’s game, man. Game over.”

    Of course, the real games are just starting, as the 11-3 Cowboys follow the lead of head coach Mike McCarthy, who is reminding all that while Dallas has won the NFC East and a playoff berth, the Cowboys remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a hunt featuring an eagle and a lion and a bunch of Cardinals, the Arizona team visiting AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    "The real football,'' McCarthy said this week, "starts now.''

