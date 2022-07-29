'Not Reasonable': How Michael Gallup Absence Helps Cowboys WRs

There's no shortage of talent in the Dallas Cowboys receiver room this season, but the group that takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 will still be without an important piece.

Dallas receiver Michael Gallup, who remains in the process of rehabbing his torn ACL, admitted Thursday at Cowboys training camp that a return for him in Week 1 was "not a reasonable possibility."

He even gave CowboysSI.com some exclusive insight on his recovery, mindset, and sideline leadership during the first part of training camp in Oxnard, Calif. this week, noting that he's enjoying serving as a "coach.''

As the offense looks to rely on third-year pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 option, question marks remain around receivers like third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert, former Pittsburgh Steeler James Washington, and newly-signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin.

With four years of experience under his belt, Washington has the most experience of the three, while Tolbert and Turpin remain uncertain products that ooze with potential.

But Gallup's early-season absence, which, on paper, limits the team's overall passing production, could serve as a blessing in disguise for these three and the rest of the receiving depth chart. Developing camaraderie with one another and quarterback Dak Prescott on the field and in games rather than from the sidelines could do wonders for the team later in the year when depth at that position could be most needed.

Gallup ruled out a Week 1 return without much hesitation, making it hard to see him coming back within the first couple of games. And it's these first handful of matchups that could really show what the rest of the receiving corps is all about this year.

Opening the season against quarterback Tom Brady, the Bucs, and a respectable defense led by defensive-minded coach Todd Bowles is already as tough as it gets. Still, the Tampa Bay secondary allowed the 12th-most passing yards per game last season (238.9) and could be vulnerable in Week 1.

The two teams combined for nearly 800 passing yards in the season-opening meeting last season, meaning an all-around performance from a young Dallas receiving group could be in the works once again.

The Cowboys will then stay home in Week 2 before welcoming the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, whose secondary allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game (248.4) last season.

With the Bengals' big-play susceptibility on defense combined with a passing attack spearheaded by quarterback Joe Burrow and talented young receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Dallas receivers behind Lamb could be in for a breakout field day in a game that should see some fireworks.

Two more golden opportunities to build some comfortability will come in Week 3 against the New York Giants and in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders before the Cowboys travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles.

It's a guessing game as of now, but it's not unrealistic to think that Gallup could return for this highlight matchup with the Rams on Oct. 9. By that point, it would be hard to argue that soaking it all in from the sidelines was a better approach for the receivers than getting four games of on-field experience as Gallup continued to heal.

Upon return, Gallup will aim to be a catalyst for a Dallas offense looking to replicate the 4,800 passing yards that team produced last season. But with the opening of that window unknown as of now, the project of developing the rest of the team's pass-catchers should be near the top of the priority list.

