Michael Gallup Return? Encouraging Injury Update On Cowboys WR

Michael Gallup … to the rescue?

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver took a significant blow earlier this camp as projected Week 1 starter James Washington was carted off the field ... and will likely be sidelined for 6-10 weeks due to surgery for a fractured foot - causing him to join the already rehabbing Gallup.

Since, the talk of the offseason has been how the young wideouts in Dallas will step up with Washington now out, while receiver Gallup is also expected to miss time at the start of the season. However, the team just provided a positive update on Gallup Tuesday.

"There have been no setbacks,'' coach Mike McCarthy said. "We've been really blessed that he's doing so well."

Gallup also avoided being put on the physically unable to perform list, which of course suggests that he might be ready before four games are up.

Gallup will be welcomed with open arms once he does return, as he's the only receiver on the Dallas roster aside from CeeDee Lamb who has ever eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in a season. Last season, Gallup was limited to just nine games due to a calf injury prior to tearing his ACL in week 17.

Upon returning, Gallup will get targets and snaps behind Lamb, with others like rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert and receiver Noah Brown also in the mix.

With Washington and Gallup both sidelined for the foreseeable future, the young receivers in Dallas haven't given fans much reason for optimism. The return of Gallup is very much needed right now in Dallas ... and he may be back sooner rather than later after this recent news.

