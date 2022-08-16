Skip to main content

Cowboys 'Mock Game' VIDEO: Tyron Smith Returns from Injury

McCarthy had announced coming into today that he was clearing his All-Pro left tackle to return to practice this week.
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, getting ready to end this portion of camp before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a joint practice and a game.

And Tyron Smith is back on the field as part of it all.

As CowboysSI.com was first to report last week, Smith sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more work before being shut down for the day.

Smith, the future Hall of Fame left tackle, was also shut down for the Saturday preseason opener, a 17-7 loss at Denver after which coach Mike McCarthy offered the on-the-record update.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis.

From Friday morning, amid Cowboys Nation panic, a team source explained exclusively to CowboysSI.com that even after Smith sought some medical attention, "he practiced for a little but after he got hurt'' before exiting again and calling it a day.

And on this Tuesday in Oxnard?

McCarthy had announced coming into today that he was clearing his All-Pro left tackle to return to practice this week, and here he is participating now in McCarthy's "mock game'' (walkthrough).

This has very little to do with playing the Chargers in the preseason; there is no reason to push Smith and little reason to play many of the starters who sat out the Denver game. But Tyron is "back'' enough to get back to work.

