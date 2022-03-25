Cowboys WATCH Scoop From Star: Mourning Jones Family, 'Sleek Zeke,' Captains Workouts

Dallas reporters Bri Amaranthus and Mike Fisher answer your questions about the Cowboys from Twitter.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. If the Cowboys make a move, it is headline-grabbing news. If the Cowboys don't make a move, it is headline-grabbing news. If the Cowboys are thinking about making a move, it is headline-grabbing news...

You get the picture.

In one of the craziest NFL free agency periods in history with quarterbacks playing musical chairs, Dallas reporters Bri Amaranthus and Mike Fisher answer your questions about the Cowboys from Twitter. The team has already started preparation for the 2022-23 NFL season, currently running captain's workouts here at the Star in Frisco.

Is Quarterback Dak Prescott primed for a better season in 2022? What kind of season do we expect from 'Sleek Zeke'? How can Tony Pollard be utilized differently this season? Watch the videos below.

Prescott broke the franchise record for the most touchdown passes (37) in a single season. His eight games with a 100 passer rating and three passing scores led the NFL in 2021. But without receiver Amari Cooper, can Prescott be better this season?

The latest on Elliott's health and Pollard's skill:

Jerry and Stephen Jones have been relatively quiet with the media lately, what is going on? The Cowboys lost a beloved member of its family last week with the passing of Marylyn Love, the longtime executive assistant to Jerry.

Dallas owns the No. 24 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Cowboys favorites (-125) to win the NFC East Division this season. What positional need should Dallas address in the first and second rounds to be able to repeat as divisional champions?

As Cowboys' captains run workouts, how does Micah Parsons fit in?

Bobby Wagner and the Cowboys were in touch. What is the latest with Wagner and the Rams?

Will this NFL season have more drama because of the free agency madness?