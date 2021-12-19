WATCH: Interception Leads to TD; Cowboys Lead Early

Skip to main content
    WATCH: Jourdan Lewis Interception Leads to Ezekiel Elliott TD; Cowboys Lead Early

    The Cowboys take an early lead against the Giants.
    The Dallas Cowboys are looking to build on their lead in the NFC East today, and they are starting off on the right foot against the New York Giants.

    After punting following a 10-play opening drive, cornerback Jourdan Lewis intercepted Giants quarterback Mike Glennon on the sixth play of the Giants' opening drive.

    Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who has been injured for most of the season, came through with the pressure that led to Lewis picking off Glennon and moving it into the red zone.

    Two plays later Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball into the end zone on a draw play for a 13-yard touchdown, his 10th of the season.

    Elliott has been dealing with - and playing with - a knee that is troublesome enough for him to have donned, for the first time, a knee brace to get him through a game, as was the case in last week’s key win at Washington. But, his knee didn't appear to bother him on that touchdown run.

    It's the third time in Elliott's career that he has recorded double-digit touchdowns, and the first time he's accomplished the feat since 2019.

    Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point in a swirling wind, keeping the lead at 6-0.

    On the ensuing drive, New York drove down inside the red zone but settled for a Graham Gano field goal.

    The Cowboys lead 6-3 against the Giants at the end of the first quarter.

