'Inexplicable,' Says Jerry: Broncos 30, Cowboys 16 - Top 10 Whitty Observations

On a shocking afternoon in which everything - and literally anything - went wrong, we're salvaging 10 observations ...

10. SUNDAY, BLOODY SUNDAY - Good news: Dak Prescott's calf looked okay. Bad news: Everything else in this 20-16 home loss to Denver looked absolutely horrid.

Said owner Jerry Jones: “Certainly, it’s inexplicable … They played an outstanding football game against what we think is a good football team, and that’s the Dallas Cowboys.”

But the Cowboys can't just say "we are a good football team.''

Obviously.

And yes, it is "inexplicable'' to think otherwise.

9. LIMITED LIST - The Cowboys that played well against Denver: Micah Parsons. Malik Turner. That is all. Thank you and good night.

8. ALL SHOOK UP - Mike McCarthy stopped in mid-sentence at The Star this week, saying he was "shook" by the presence of Hall of Famer Roger Staubach walking the halls. If that caused the coach to pause, what will this shocking shellacking do? McCarthy after the game: “We were out-coached, we were outplayed all the way through. This is the first time I felt our energy didn’t exceed our opponent’s, and that was disappointing. … We weren’t the most physical team today.”

All true.

7. PUTRID PRESCOTT - Don't let his late, meaningless touchdown passes to Turner fool you. The Cowboys' quarterback was horrendous. He bounced passes. He overthrew open receivers. He threw when he should've ran. He can't blame his calf, but maybe his two-week layoff? Still, no calls for Cooper Rush. Right?

6. HOME SWEET ... HOME? - The Cowboys played their 100th game at AT&T Stadium. They are now 56-44 in Arlington. They also fell to 9-3 with the roof closed and the doors open.

5. TEAM TROUBLE - Can we blame this on the time change? The Cowboys' "clocks" were obviously off. Maybe they set them back one year instead of one hour ... This tone was set on Dallas' first possession, when Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-1 inside Denver territory. Teams don't usually win when going 0 of 4 on fourth downs. ... Defensively, the Cowboys were gouged were 190 yards rushing and star cornerback Trevon Diggs was burned for a touchdown and a pass-interference penalty ... Offensively there were dropped passes by Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson and Tony Pollard.

4. ABORT MISSION - No offense to the military, but can we yank the red stripe off the Cowboys' helmets?

3. WORDS OF WISDOM - Old Dallas Mavericks head coach Dick Motta had the perfect strategy for moving on after an embarrassing blowout: "Flush it," he would say, "and forget it." Hopefully Mike McCarthy was a fan of the Hall-of-Fame hoops coach.

2. SILVER LINING? - We didn't expect 16-1, did we? If the Cowboys were going to lay an egg, this was the best week. The loss isn't in the NFC East or the NFC and it only lowers their record to 6-2. Ideal? Nope. Fatal? Not even close.

1. OMINOUS OVERTURN - You know it's not your day when you block a punt and it turns into a first down ... for the other team. Down 16-0 early in the third quarter, the Cowboys seemed to have a spark when Malik Turner blocked a punt around Denver's 15-yard line.

But somehow the ball deflected forward past the line of scrimmage, where Nahshon Wright instinctively attempted to catch it. The ball, however, deflected off his shoulder and was recovered by a Bronco for a once-in-a-lifetime quirk of a play. Via one of the weirdest, worst rules in the NFL, the ball was ruled a "muff" and possession given to Denver.

How surreal was this Sunday? The Broncos missed an extra point, had a punt blocked and beat the Cowboys - on the road - by four touchdowns.

“I’ve seen us play well,'' said Jones, "and we’re capable of righting this ship and playing winning football.”

Fine. But it's "inexplicable'' for the Dallas Cowboys not to know they can't just say it.