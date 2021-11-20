ESPN Criticizes Cowboys Fans Without (Apparently) Ever Watching a Cowboys Road Game

At this point, we're beginning to surmise that the season-long, anti-Dallas Cowboys rant spewed by ESPN's Michael Wilbon is merely a publicity stunt. Because no veteran, credible journalist could be this dimwitted.

Earlier this season, we heard the long-time co-host of Pardon The Interruption - who in 2017 compared owner Jerry Jones to a slave owner - call the 3-1 Cowboys "junk" after previously labeling the team "worthless" and its fans "overrated."

In light of Dallas' 7-2 success, Wilbon has yanked the reins on his criticism of the Cowboys' on-field product. But his contempt for America's Team's fan base is still full-speed ahead. And simultaneously off the rails.

On Friday's PTI, Wilbon and co-host Tony Kornheiser analyzed Sunday's Cowboys-Chiefs showdown. Wilbon picked Kansas City to win, complete with valid rationale.

"Because Kansas City," he said, "has the greatest home-field advantage in professional football."

Few would disagree. In fact, the Cowboys blared loud music at practice this week to prepare for the unique Arrowhead Stadium atmosphere.

But then Wilbon went full knucklehead, veering way off the conversation's path to take a side-swipe at Cowboys fans and perpetuate his on-going, false narrative.

"You know how people say 'The Cowboys have the best fans'? No, they don't. The Cowboys have a bunch of front-runners who already live in that place, who just show up with stupid foam fingers. They don't travel. They're not like Steelers fans. They're not like Packers fans or Bears fans or people who actually get on a plane and go take over your field. Cowboys fans are fraudulent. They don't really exist."

We ask this in all seriousness: Has Michael Wilbon watched a Dallas Cowboys' road game this season? Or, for that matter, this lifetime?

If so, he would have heard - at every single road game - a chorus of Cowboys fans serenading receiver Amari Cooper with "Coooooop" after every catch and, yes, taking over the home team's stadium. Even by the Chargers' own admission, the September 19 game at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium produced a decidedly pro-Cowboys crowd.

And now that we think about it, when's the last time we actually saw a foam finger at AT&T Stadium?