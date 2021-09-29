LISTEN: Can Kellen Moore Drive Cowboys' Offense To Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys' offense is on a roll to start the season.

The offense has established a threat through the air with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, and the team has an equally dangerous attack on the ground with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. While all of the players on the field executing the offense are important, the mastermind behind the operation could be the most vital piece.

Kellen Moore is in his third season with the Cowboys as the offensive coordinator and he appears to be more comfortable than ever.

The familiarity is leading to success. The Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL in total offense and fourth in rushing yards behind the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

All of those teams are run-first offenses, but the Cowboys are multi-faceted.

Quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't needed to play "hero ball" like he did in 2020, and taking the pressure off of him as he continues to get into his groove is crucial.

The Cowboys have the potential to be one of the scariest offenses in the NFL, all with Moore calling the shots.

READ MORE: Injury Update: Cowboys Help from Kelvin Joseph & Neville Gallimore?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review their notes after watching the All-22 film from Week 3. They discuss Micah Parsons, how Dan Quinn helped the defense dominate and how Kellen Moore kept the Eagles off-balance all game long.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Watch as Richard Sherman Signs with Tom Brady’s Bucs