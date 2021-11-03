Parsons' Precursor: Cowboys' Rookie Wins NFC Award

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is trending toward NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. For now, the Dallas Cowboys are happy he is merely the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

With star quarterback Dak Prescott out of the lineup with a balky calf last Sunday in Minnesota, the Cowboys needed a decent stand-in performance from backup Cooper Rush. But, more importantly, they needed their defense to play at a playoff caliber.

Thanks to the rookie linebacker being all over the field, Dallas held the Vikings to just one touchdown - on the game's opening drive - in a season-propelling 20-16 victory. Parsons was on the field for 97 percent of Dallas' defensive plays, recording 11 tackles, four for a loss and a quarterback hit.

"I thought it was his best game purely as a football player," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Drafted 12th overall, Parsons has been even better than advertised. From the start of preseason, coaches trusted him with the "green dot" on his helmet to make the defensive calls. And, out of injury-prompted necessity, he's played everything from linebacker to edge rusher.

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears this week called Parsons "a top 10 defender in the league."

He has 42 total tackles with seven for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and a pair of pass breakups this season.

"I think confidence plays a huge role," Parsons said this week at The Star as the Cowboys prepare to take their six-game winning streak into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. "There's never a time that I'm in the game where I"m like 'Man, I don't belong here.' My confidence is through the roof."

His sideline-to-sideline performance against the Vikings featured a quarterback pressure that rushed an incompletion by Kirk Cousins, a pass break-up on a key fourth-quarter drive and a violent tackle-for-loss that blew up a Vikings' screen pass.

"That was the most clean, most productive game I've had since I've been here," Parsons said. "That just goes with the work I put in during the week."