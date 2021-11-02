Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jerry Jones Says No Trades: No Move the Best Move?

    The Cowboys' in-season moves are a mixed bag, sending away Herschel Walker but also acquiring Roy Williams.
    Author:

    Despite lingering injuries to key players and NFC competitors gearing up for January playoff games, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning he doesn't expect his team to make any trades ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline.

    Said Jones on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan: “I don’t look for us to be doing anything today,”

    If it ain't broke, don't fix it vs. going backward by not going forward.

    The Cowboys are 6-1 and clearly one of the best teams in the NFC, headed for an NFC East title and a playoff game at AT&T Stadium early in 2022.

    They don't appear to have any glaring holes to fill, unless you want to nit-pick about a weak center (Tyler Biadasz) or an inconsistent kicker (Greg Zuerlein). But given the imminent returns of receiver Michael Gallup and defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill, it's fair to say the Cowboys are sufficiently stuffed with talented playmakers at every level on both sides of the ball.

    No image description

    Melvin-Ingram_s-true-feelings-on-trade-as-deadline-approaches
    Play

    Cowboys Watch as Melvin Ingram Traded

    Jerry Jones has not heard said buzz. In fact, it seems, off the top of his head, he doesn't even know "who the hell'' Melvin Ingram is.

    56 seconds ago
    jerry jones phone
    Play

    Jerry Jones Says No Trades: No Move the Best Move?

    The Cowboys' in-season moves are a mixed bag, sending away Herschel Walker but also acquiring Roy Williams.

    7 minutes ago
    dak tyron
    Play

    Spurred: Cowboys Plan if Tyron's Out

    Chalk one up for "load management'' with Dak Prescott. And now do it again with Tyron Smith, while giving La'el Collins a real job.

    1 hour ago

    Standing pat might be the right play. Though history has shown a deadline deal could make - or break - a team.

    We all remember the Oct. 1989 trading of Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings which netted Dallas 18 players - led by Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Canton candidate Darren Woodson - and kick-started a dynasty. But Jones also pulled the trigger on another deadline deal that has paid huge dividends.

    Amari Cooper, anyone?

    And to think, the Cowboys were immediately lambasted for parting with a first-round draft pick in 2018. While Cooper has become Dallas' No. 1 receiver in a talented corps powering the NFL's most productive offense, the Raiders were left with the 27th overall pick they turned into pedestrian safety Johnathan Abram (three interceptions in 21 career starts).

    Obviously, Jones has also swung-and-whiffed while attempting to upgrade on the fly.

    In Oct. 2008, the Cowboys acquired Detroit Lions' receiver Roy Williams in exchange for three draft picks (first, second and a third) and immediately signed him to a lucrative contract extension. Not only was Williams underwhelming (never topping 600 receiving yards or seven touchdowns in his 2.5 seasons in Dallas), he was unseated as the No. 1 receiver by a free agent named Miles Austin.

    Melvin-Ingram_s-true-feelings-on-trade-as-deadline-approaches
    News

    Cowboys Watch as Melvin Ingram Traded

    56 seconds ago
    jerry jones phone
    News

    Jerry Jones Says No Trades: No Move the Best Move?

    7 minutes ago
    dak tyron
    News

    Spurred: Cowboys Plan if Tyron's Out

    1 hour ago
    jerry dak clutch
    News

    Dak Prescott 'On Go' Injury Update from Jerry

    1 hour ago
    350D9C49-7B50-4A9F-93E3-203ADFA0F2F3
    News

    Dak Works Monday; Here’s Plan for Cowboys QB’s Return

    15 hours ago
    cox gi
    News

    Jabril Cox: Bad Injury News, Good ‘Shake Back! ‘Tude

    19 hours ago
    E4Io8jIreQm6_gYRI7MxuoiYk_1440x922
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Did Cooper Rush Change Season?

    21 hours ago
    Cowboys - Von
    News

    NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

    22 hours ago