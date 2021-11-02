Jerry Jones Says No Trades: No Move the Best Move?

The Cowboys' in-season moves are a mixed bag, sending away Herschel Walker but also acquiring Roy Williams.

Despite lingering injuries to key players and NFC competitors gearing up for January playoff games, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning he doesn't expect his team to make any trades ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline.

Said Jones on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan: “I don’t look for us to be doing anything today,”

If it ain't broke, don't fix it vs. going backward by not going forward.

The Cowboys are 6-1 and clearly one of the best teams in the NFC, headed for an NFC East title and a playoff game at AT&T Stadium early in 2022.

They don't appear to have any glaring holes to fill, unless you want to nit-pick about a weak center (Tyler Biadasz) or an inconsistent kicker (Greg Zuerlein). But given the imminent returns of receiver Michael Gallup and defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill, it's fair to say the Cowboys are sufficiently stuffed with talented playmakers at every level on both sides of the ball.

Standing pat might be the right play. Though history has shown a deadline deal could make - or break - a team.

We all remember the Oct. 1989 trading of Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings which netted Dallas 18 players - led by Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Canton candidate Darren Woodson - and kick-started a dynasty. But Jones also pulled the trigger on another deadline deal that has paid huge dividends.

Amari Cooper, anyone?

And to think, the Cowboys were immediately lambasted for parting with a first-round draft pick in 2018. While Cooper has become Dallas' No. 1 receiver in a talented corps powering the NFL's most productive offense, the Raiders were left with the 27th overall pick they turned into pedestrian safety Johnathan Abram (three interceptions in 21 career starts).

Obviously, Jones has also swung-and-whiffed while attempting to upgrade on the fly.

In Oct. 2008, the Cowboys acquired Detroit Lions' receiver Roy Williams in exchange for three draft picks (first, second and a third) and immediately signed him to a lucrative contract extension. Not only was Williams underwhelming (never topping 600 receiving yards or seven touchdowns in his 2.5 seasons in Dallas), he was unseated as the No. 1 receiver by a free agent named Miles Austin.