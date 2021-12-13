Backward Blueprint: Ominous Offensive Worry Despite Cowboys' Win?

The last thing you thought you'd read about the Dallas Cowboys in 2021: The defense bailed them out. Again.

Led by a triumphant return from what owner Jerry Jones corrected predicted would be the "calvary" - defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory - and the continued playmaking of Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn's defense propped up a struggling offense in last Sunday's 27-20 win in Washington.

Similar to the game plan that helped the Cowboys survive against the Saints, the defense scored a touchdown and helped build a big fourth-quarter lead. Against New Orleans they led 27-10 and controlled Washington 27-8 before it got unnecessarily interesting down the stretch.

But as good as Parsons and the defense are, the offense remains in a funk that actually stretches back to October. In the six games since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from his calf injury, the Cowboys' offense has produced more than 30 points exactly once (43 vs. Falcons). Even with the aid of defensive scores and a 100-yard kickoff return, the offense is a shadow of the unit that threatened franchise scoring records through two months of the season.

Against a depleted WFT defense playing without its two best pass-rushers, Prescott managed only 211 yards passing and threw two interceptions. He appeared impatient in the pocket. His footwork was often wonky, stepping sideways or throwing off his back foot. There were throws that sailed high. Several missed communications with receivers. And, of course, the careless, inexcusable throw late in the game that WFT returned for a score to turn a blowout suddenly nerve-racking.

The Cowboys - who were without running back Tony Pollard and, for most of the game, Ezekiel Elliott - only scored one offensive touchdown, and it came after a 41-yard drive after a turnover. Four short field goals by Greg Zuerlein - 35, 28, 37 and 29 yards - can beat an injury-ravaged WFT, but trips into the Red Zone need to produce touchdowns the rest of the season and especially into the playoffs.

Take away Pollard's 58-yard scamper and a 33-yard run by receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Saints and in the last two games Dallas has handed-off 57 times for only 177 yards (3.1 yards per carry).

"I wouldn’t say I’m concerned at all," maintains Elliott. "We knew it would be tough. We do have to play a lot better. We have to play a lot better football on offense. We have to celebrate this win. We can’t be mad about a win. We’ll be better next week."

The Cowboys are 9-4. Back in September most fans would have readily accepted that record heading into the final month of the regular season. It's just a backward blueprint: Their offense was supposed to produce 38-31 wins, not their defense leading victories of 27-20.

Other than a return by Pollard and/or some magical elixir that cures Elliott's obviously aching knee, there is no similar calvary coming for the offense. Prescott has to be better. His side of the ball has to be more productive.

"We were moving the ball well but we weren’t getting seven," said receiver Amari Cooper. "That’s what elite offenses do. It’s something we have to clean up. It’s something we definitely have to talk about and discuss. We really want to go to the next level. At the same time, winning in this league is hard to come by. The defense played incredible. Hats off to them."