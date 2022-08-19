Cowboys Plan to Cut Kelvin Joseph? Roster Move Review

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently pulled aside embattled young cornerback Kelvin Joseph to administer some sage and grandfatherly advice.

“Clean it up,'' Jerry told him.

Joseph, the 2021 second-round pick, has done that in recent weeks during training camp.

Now somebody needs to pull aside “Bossman Fat” to remind him to also play better football.

Politically speaking, no team wants to cut a 22-year-old second-rounder on a cheap contract; that would not only be an admission of an awful organizational mistake, but would also qualify as a major waste of a resource.

But as Dallas enters preseason Game 2 at the Chargers, coming off a loss at Denver in which Joseph started and played poorly, let’s start crunching the math.

Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown are locked in as the starting corners. Same at safety with Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson.

As we approach the final 53-man roster issue later this month, starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis represents a wild card as he is dealing with a hamstring problem - but with hopes of playing in Week 1 of the regular season.

CJ Goodwin is a special-teams star. Rookie fifth-round corner DaRon Bland has shockingly earned a spot. At safety, nobody wants to cut UDFA rookie Markquese Bell.

That’s nine.

And even if Dallas keeps 10, what about Nashon Wright, Israel Mukuamu and Tyler Coyle? Joseph hasn’t outplayed any of them.

Joseph contributed late last year, and then in the off-season was connected to a fatal drive-by shooting. He’s since been cleared of any wrongdoing (in the eyes of police, if not the NFL), but Jones’ lecture still stands.

And yet, interestingly, even without his off-field perils in Dallas, Kelvin Joseph’s roster spot in Dallas is also in peril.

