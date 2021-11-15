Cowboys Reveal Plan for Injured Tyron Smith vs. Chiefs

"I do think we'll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says. ""I think he's got a real shot.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, feeling like they are back on a roll, could get back a key performer this weekend when one of the best teams in the NFC plays at Kansas City, where the Chiefs have become a perennial power in the AFC.

"I do think we'll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday via 105.3 The Fan. ""I think he's got a real shot.''

The Cowboys on Monday are basking in the afterglow of their resounding 43-3 win against Atlanta, and could be further buoyed in Week 11 if the 7-2 team has some good health going up against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

The Dallas offensive line has undergone shuffling in these past two weeks after Smith aggravated his ankle in the first half of the Oct. 31 win against Minnesota and was not able return to the game.

The Cowboys' solution has been playing young Terence Steele at left tackle in the last two weeks while moving back-from-suspension La'el Collins into his customary right tackle spot, where Steele had been playing well previously.

The shuffle certainly worked this week. But Dallas will be a better team with the four-time All-Pro in Smith back in the lineup against the Chiefs - even as that could mean to more shuffling, with Steele and Collins possibly in competition at right tackle, and with Collins, along with backup Connor McGovern eligible to compete for time with incumbent left guard starter Connor Williams.

Otherwise, the Cowboys seem as healthy physically as they are mentally. They anticipate kicker Greg Zuerlein coming off the COVID list, and on Sunday, only receiver CeeDee Lamb (arm contusion) came out of the game banged up.

"I think CeeDee will be fine,'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday night, adding that his plan for Tyson is to hopefully practice on Wednesday.

Otherwise, he added, "Fortunately, we're healthy.''

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!