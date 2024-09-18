Cowboys players with the worst PFF grades from Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys, in what they hope will be their worst loss of the season, were dismantled 44-19 by the New Orleans Saints.
Aside from CeeDee Lamb's 65-yard touchdown reception and Branden Aubrey’s continued perfection as a kicker, there were few positives to take from the game.
It was a dreadful performance from start to finish, with these players standing out for all the wrong reasons and earning the lowest PFF grades.
Power Rankings: Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
Cowboys' Worst PFF Grades from Week 2
10. Donovan Wilson (51.1)
9. Jourdan Lewis (41.2)
8. Caelen Carson (39.3)
7. Osa Odighizuwa (36.9)
6. Marist Liufau (33.8)
5. Marshawn Kneeland (33.1)
4. Mazi Smith (30.1)
3. Malik Hooker (30.1)
2. Linval Joseph (28.7)
1. Jordan Phillips (25.8)
Hopefully, the loss serves as a wake-up call for a team that showed no heart on the field Sunday. It took an embarrassing 42-10 primetime loss to the 49ers in the 2023 season for the Cowboys to finally pull themselves together.
Losing by 25 in your home opener is never ideal, but the silver lining is that it happened early in the season, giving the Cowboys defense and Mike Zimmer plenty of time to address their issues and turn things around.
