‘We’re 100%’: Cowboys Playoff Roster Moves Return Tyron & Micah vs. 49ers

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says it's "must-win'' time. The stakes and the calendar agree it is so.

And right on time, here come back to the NFL Playoffs-bound roster some Cowboys with the ability to increase the odds of "must-winning.''

Returning to the roster as of Wednesday here inside The Star are, among the many, Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith, activated from the COVID list.

They will practice today. Trevon Diggs and the rest should also be good to go, with Jayron Kearse the only player who may need a bit more time.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that tight ends coach Lunda Wells is testing today to be cleared.

“Other than that,” McCarthy said, “we’re 100 percent.”

"We got some momentum and scored some touchdowns,'' Prescott said in an understatement, reflecting on Dallas' Week 18 win at Philadelphia, which wins him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, his third such award this year. "Everything we did, for the most part, was a success.''

That success is more likely to continue with all hands on deck - though Smith, Diggs and Parsons all missed the win at Philly. In last Saturday’s performance against the Eagles. Prescott was 21 of 27 for 295 yards and threw for five touchdowns in a 51-26 rout that saw him retire early and that saw the Cowboys, in the end, vault up to the No. 3 slot in the playoffs with a 12-5 record.

And now, a home Sunday meeting with the San Francisco 49ers in which Dak, the highest-paid player in the NFL, will be asked to do it again.

But he will have help.

That game marked the second time in three weeks, and the third time this year, that the Cowboys - the NFL's top-scoring team - put up more than 50 points. Dallas during the regular season jumped over the 40-point mark five times.

In the last three games, Prescott is 73 of 104 for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"Hell of a year for a guy who was in a slump," joked Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Yup. And now all Dak and Mac have to do Sunday in the playoffs is ... do it again.

