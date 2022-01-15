Skip to main content

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Odds, Predictions for Cowboys & More

Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

An expanded NFL playoffs field gets to begin a quest for Super Bowl LVI this weekend. SI offers a breakdown of each first-round postseason matchup, including, of course San Francisco at Dallas ...

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday 3:30 p.m. CT | NBC

The Raiders won four straight to close the year; sources tell us if they somehow beat the Bengals here, interim coach Rich Bisaccia (the former Dallas assistant) might just keep the job. The challenge? The Joe Burrow-led Bengals (back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015) just pounded the Chiefs, and on the road in Week 11 pounded these same Raiders, 32-13. The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites and the smart pick.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Saturday 7:15 p.m. | CBS

It's been more than 50 years since these AFC East rivals have met in the postseason, but of course they play each other twice a year otherwise - and fittingly, this year, they split the season series. The Patriots are about coach Bill Belichick. The Bills, who won the division, are about a talent-laded roster led by QB Josh Allen. Buffalo is a 4-point home favorite and the smart pick.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday 12 p.m. | FOX

Is Philly a different team than the one the Buccaneers beat, 28-22, early in the season? Maybe, in an improved way. Is Tom Brady's Tampa Bay bunch better? The Bucs closed strong, even with their injury and Antonio Brown issues. The defending Super Bowl champs are an 8.5-point favorite and the smart pick.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No image description

4EC87875-0A0D-41A5-96EF-43AFB4C8B001
Play

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Odds, Predictions for Cowboys & More

Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
jimmy micah
Play

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Why Can't Dallas & Micah Parsons Play 'Bully Ball'?

Says Parsons: “Obviously, the key is to stop the run, and then let the monsters eat.''

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
55A9CEDD-6D48-4BD1-A615-57E0067E8503
Play

Former Cowboys Lineman Found Dead in Prison

Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii was the No. 36 player taken in his NFL Draft

11 hours ago
11 hours ago

The 49ers are supposedly capable of playing "Bully Ball,'' but this idea of a "physical team vs. a finesse team'' is silly. The team with the lead can play grind-it-out ... and the team that needs to be explosive in the air can do that as well. The Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in football and a defense loaded with playmakers. Dallas needs crisp work from Dak Prescott and needs to figure out Deebo Samuel. Dallas - involved in the tightest spread of the weekend as 3.5-point favorite at home. Despite the surge of national experts making the "cute'' prediction in favor of the Niners, Dallas is the smart pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday 7:15 p.m. | NBC

The Chiefs' struggles were an early-season mirage. They won nine of the last 10 games and led by QB Patrick Mahomes look fully capable of flipping a switch to reveal their Super Bowl pedigree. The Steelers are big underdogs and they know it - Pittsburgh lost, 36-10, to the Chiefs just a few weeks ago - and they are embracing it. How "big''? The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points and are the smart pick.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams 

Monday 7:15 pm CT | NBC

This may be the perfect example of how “this is a QB game.” Arizona’s Kyler Murray is in his first career playoff game; Matthew Stafford in his fourth - but his first as quarterback of the Rams, and no, he’s never won a playoff game. The Rams roster seems especially built for this, has won nine of its last 10 games vs. NFC West and is a smart-bet 4-point favorite.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

4EC87875-0A0D-41A5-96EF-43AFB4C8B001
News

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Odds, Predictions for Cowboys & More

1 minute ago
jimmy micah
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Why Can't Dallas & Micah Parsons Play 'Bully Ball'?

2 hours ago
55A9CEDD-6D48-4BD1-A615-57E0067E8503
News

Former Cowboys Lineman Found Dead in Prison

11 hours ago
72E38F5B-7CD8-4680-86B9-BD3C77CB5CF3
News

‘I’m Ticked Off!’ Cowboys’ Kearse On 49ers’ George Kittle

18 hours ago
tyron bosa sf
News

‘Definitely Beatable’: 49ers Bosa Disses Cowboys O-Line

21 hours ago
all-pro
News

Cowboys Trio Named NFL All-Pro

22 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones
News

Cowboys Firing Coach McCarthy If Dallas Loses? ‘Asinine,’ Says Source

22 hours ago
dirk dak
News

4,000 Days of Frustration: Can Cowboys Break Dallas' Long Losing Streak?

Jan 14, 2022