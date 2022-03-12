Cowboys Cut Greg Zuerlein; Should Dallas Sign Punter Bryan Anger?

It should come as no surprise to Dallas Cowboys fans that the club is not going to prioritize the re-signing of Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger.

FRISCO - Yes, yes, "Special teams is one-third of the game,'' and all of that.

Except for the fact that it's not.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to Dallas Cowboys fans that the club, along with dumping kicker Greg Zuerlein, is not going to prioritize the re-signing of Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger.

The ensuing joke? "The Cowboys are so cheap that they won't even pay for a punter!''

The actual truth: Anger was terrific in 2021, reaching a franchise-record 44.6 net average in 2021 while playing for the vet minimum $1 million contract.

And then he made a Pro Bowl - the first of his eight-year career.

Why, all things considered (including the fact that Dallas isn't "cheap,'' just cap-strapped), would the Cowboys break the bank for a punter?

Since entering the league in 2012, Anger has averaged 46.4 yards per punt. That puts him within an inch or so from Minnesota's Jordan Berry, Detroit's Jack Fox, New Orleans' Blake Gilikin, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend and the Jets' Braden Mann.

Jordan Berry made $990,000.

Braden Mann made $868,000.

Jack Fox made $780,000.

Tommy Townsend made $764,000.

Blake Gilikin made $762,000.

Get the picture?

Obviously there is more to punting that just "yards per punt.'' Anger was masterful in many other ways in 2021. But at what price? Dallas is working on negotiating ways to keep Randy Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Jayron Kearse, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and others.

Logic suggests that Anger - who may get $3 million APY in free agency - will never be as good as he was in 2021, and that other punters are almost as good ... and that no, all things considered, punter is not going to be "prioritized'' in Dallas.

