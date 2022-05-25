Skip to main content

Dak Prescott OTA Health: 'Feels Great,' Says Dallas Cowboys QB

Prescott, looking to play his first full season since 2019, claims he is "the healthiest (he's) been in a long, long time".

A full-strength Dak is back on the attack. 

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott took his first unofficial and in-public snaps of the 2022 season on Wednesday, leading the first-team offense in drills in Frisco. With a healthy Prescott likely assuring the Cowboys the title of NFC East favorites, he uttered the words every Dallas fan wanted to hear after the session at The Star.

"This is the healthiest I've been in a long, long time," Prescott said. "It feels great." 

Quarterbacks at OTAs

Prescott in 2021

Prescott back to pass

Prescott has not played a full NFL season since 2019. He dealt with shoulder and calf issues throughout last season and missed all but five contests with an ankle ailment the year before. Dallas has gone 5-7 sans Prescott in the last two campaigns. The quarterback underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason.

His claim of a clean bill of health should be intriguing to Cowboys fans and observers alike: despite the medical woes and missing an October win over Minnesota, Prescott threw a career-best and franchise-record 37 touchdown passes and sped past the 4,000-yard plateau for the second time in his career. For his efforts, Prescott was one of the top nominees for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award, coming home in the runner-up slot to Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. 

An aftershock of the injuries, however, lingered: Prescott's mobile contributions took a hit, as he was limited to only 146 yards on the ground, his worst when removing the relatively lost 2020 campaign. His three yards per rushing attempt was also a new career-low. 

Prescott - who also issues some heartfelt remarks on the Uvalde shootings - is set to enter his seventh season in Dallas after having inked a four-year contract worth $160 million with the team last spring. The Cowboys continue to place great faith in where he can take them.

"I'm improving,'' he said. "It's just about getting better in every aspect of my game and not just necessarily rehab."

