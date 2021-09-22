Who's Faster: CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons?

Dallas Cowboys' Young Stars Bonding On and Off the Field

FRISCO - The friendships between wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie Micah Parsons can be easily described as "competitive." A trait that, no doubt, helped the three athletes become Dallas Cowboys stars also makes for some fun bonding.

While Lamb and Prescott's on-field chemistry is apparent, the two star Cowboys are often opponents off the field. The duo face off on a pool table. Who wins?

Lamb was hesitant to "put the word out" that he has beaten Prescott at pool. Maybe more challenges are coming?

You can also find the two Cowboys on a basketball court.

"(Dak) thinks he can hoop," Lamb joked in an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com. "As far as shooting - you know how that goes - every football player thinks he can play basketball."

Before Prescott’s season-ending injury last season, Lamb was on pace to easily pass 1,000 yards, catching 29 passes for 433 yards in five games. It is clear that Prescott is fully healthy, as he's demonstrated through the Cowboys first two games. Lamb raves about Prescott's "phenomenal" ability to lead.

"Very confident (in Dak)," Lamb said. "Always have been. He's a great worker and very consistent. He's a great leader."

Even without Prescott, the receiver from Oklahoma still shined in his rookie campaign, finishing with 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns. Lamb ranked second in receiving yards among rookies behind only the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (1,400).

Lamb and Prescott aren't the only teammates who enjoy friendly competition away from football.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons impressed Lamb and the rest of the team by being able to move to defensive end against the Los Angeles Chargers and pressure quarterback Justin Herbert eight times (the most by a rookie since 2019.) Parsons' 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash is translating in a big way for the Dallas defense.

However, every Thursday in practice, Lamb has to remind Parsons of where he stands when to two Cowboys race each other. So, who is faster?

"Me!" Lamb says. "I got him. I got him."