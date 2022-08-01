Skip to main content

Cowboys Fear James Washington Suffered Fractured Foot; What's Next Move at WR?

Already without starter Michael Gallup and with Cedric Wilson and Amari Cooper long gone, Dallas' depth at receiver took another blow with Monday's injury to James Washington.

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver might have taken another significant blow Monday as current No. 2 James Washington was carted off the field with what sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter could be a fractured right foot requiring 6-8 weeks of recovery.

Washington, second on the depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb, suffered the injury when he got tangled with Trevon Diggs on an incompletion and the cornerback wound up falling on his foot. The receiver was carted off the field and did not return to the afternoon practice in Oxnard, which was Dallas' first padded practice of training camp. 

Washington, who was kept off the field during most of OTAs with a left foot injury, is scheduled to get an MRI after practice. He did not put any weight on his right leg before being taken by cart to the locker room.

Said owner Jerry Jones, "I don't have the details, but I'm concerned about it."

According to Schefter, the Cowboys are concerned Washington suffered a Jones Fracture, which generally takes 6-8 weeks to heal.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Cowboys - Tyler Smith.jfif
Play

Cowboys O-Line: Tyler Smith Exclusively Left Guard; Matt Waletzko Surgery?

After also playing tackle during OTAs, coach Mike McCarthy is playing the first-round pick exclusively at left guard at training camp.

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
A0CB6B9C-FDAB-4406-A8A2-97820E0689D4
Play

Ezekiel Elliott Vs. Deshaun Watson Suspensions: ‘Sad NFL Justice’ for Cowboys

How? Why? Where is the balance? Where is the justice? The answer: the all-powerful Article 46.

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
3 hours ago
lamb thumb
Play

Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?

After the departure of Amari Cooper some thought the Cowboys needed a veteran presence and more depth at wideout. But is the current group proving that wrong?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a Jones Fracture in his left foot during a Week 2 practice last season and missed 10 games, and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant missed five games with the same injury in his right foot in the 2015 season opener.

With Amari Cooper traded, Cedric Wilson gone in free agency and anticipated No. 2 Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn ACL that will keep him out of the Sept. 11 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington was a key to Dallas' depth at receiver. 

If Gallup and Washington aren't available for a long stretch, the Cowboys will likely have to lean even more on rookie third-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert and scour free agency and the NFL waiver wire for experienced help.

Veteran receivers still on the market include Odell Beckham Jr., Emmanuel Sanders, Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton and former Cowboy Cole Beasley.

Washington signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, he had only 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Cowboys - Tyler Smith.jfif
News

Cowboys O-Line: Tyler Smith Exclusively Left Guard; Matt Waletzko Surgery?

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
A0CB6B9C-FDAB-4406-A8A2-97820E0689D4
News

Ezekiel Elliott Vs. Deshaun Watson Suspensions: ‘Sad NFL Justice’ for Cowboys

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
lamb thumb
News

Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
jwilliams_dallas-cowboys_neville-gallimores-breakout-provides-huge-boost-to-cowboys-defense
News

Cowboys Defensive Line 'Ready to Dominate'?

By Logan MacDonald5 hours ago
Jerry Jones money
News

'I'll Never Sell!' Jerry Jones' Cowboys No. 1 in Sports Franchise Valuations

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
449E3E8D-2FFC-4579-B5BD-7D8D68893631
News

‘I Don’t Believe In Pressure' (Or Fried Food), Says Cowboys Lighter LB Micah Parsons

By Mike D'Abate7 hours ago
jimmy jerry hof
News

‘Sniveling’ Jimmy Johnson? Jerry Jones Pokes at Coach on Cowboys Ring of Honor

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
micah deebo
News

NFL BREAKING: Deebo Samuel Signs New Deal with Niners

By Cowboys Country Staff22 hours ago