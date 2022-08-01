Cowboys Fear James Washington Suffered Fractured Foot; What's Next Move at WR?

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver might have taken another significant blow Monday as current No. 2 James Washington was carted off the field with what sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter could be a fractured right foot requiring 6-8 weeks of recovery.

Washington, second on the depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb, suffered the injury when he got tangled with Trevon Diggs on an incompletion and the cornerback wound up falling on his foot. The receiver was carted off the field and did not return to the afternoon practice in Oxnard, which was Dallas' first padded practice of training camp.

Washington, who was kept off the field during most of OTAs with a left foot injury, is scheduled to get an MRI after practice. He did not put any weight on his right leg before being taken by cart to the locker room.

Said owner Jerry Jones, "I don't have the details, but I'm concerned about it."

According to Schefter, the Cowboys are concerned Washington suffered a Jones Fracture, which generally takes 6-8 weeks to heal.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a Jones Fracture in his left foot during a Week 2 practice last season and missed 10 games, and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant missed five games with the same injury in his right foot in the 2015 season opener.

With Amari Cooper traded, Cedric Wilson gone in free agency and anticipated No. 2 Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn ACL that will keep him out of the Sept. 11 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington was a key to Dallas' depth at receiver.

If Gallup and Washington aren't available for a long stretch, the Cowboys will likely have to lean even more on rookie third-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert and scour free agency and the NFL waiver wire for experienced help.

Veteran receivers still on the market include Odell Beckham Jr., Emmanuel Sanders, Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton and former Cowboy Cole Beasley.

Washington signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, he had only 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.