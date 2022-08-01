Cowboys Defensive Line 'Ready to Dominate'?

It seems the Dallas Cowboys run defense can't get out of its own way. Or, worse, get in the way of opposing running backs.

In 2020, the Cowboys gave up the second-most rushing yards league-wide at 158.8 yards per game. They fared much better last season while allowing just 112.8.

In the end, however, their downfall was still the running defense.

The Cowboys had a 12-5 record and hopes of the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy, before losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. In that heart-breaking 23-17 loss, Dallas gave up 169 yards rushing.

However, the Dallas defensive line is looking to flip the script this season, as defensive tackle Neville Gallimore says they're "ready to dominate."

"We go out and hunt. We got a little taste of it last year, obviously it didn't end how we wanted it to, but we're hungrier than ever and we're putting in the work," Gallimore said at camp Sunday. "We're ready to show that we're ready to dominate."

Gallimore also said the defensive unit is trying not to dwell over past struggles, while focusing on future dominance.

"The biggest thing is obviously, we can't harp too much on the past. We acknowledge it, but we know we gotta put our best foot forward. We gotta be relentless."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently stated the sense of urgency for this team to finally have postseason success. If Dallas wants to dominate in the postseason, it will largely come down to the trenches and how the defensive line contains the run. Fortunately for Cowboys fans, it seems the unit is "ready to dominate" this season.