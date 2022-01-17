Cowboys Eliminated: Where Will Dallas Pick in the Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys season has come to a close following a disappointing 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round Sunday.

The Cowboys now direct their focus to the offseason and the draft.

Depending on the outcome of tonight's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, the first pick for the Cowboys will be either 23rd or 24th.

If the Chiefs win, the Steelers will be eliminated and draft 20th, meaning the Cowboys will draft 24th.

If the Steelers win, the Chiefs will be eliminated and draft 24th, pushing the Cowboys to the 23rd pick.

Here's a look at where all the eliminated teams from this weekend will pick:

19th - Philadelphia Eagles

20th - Pittsburgh Steelers OR New England Patriots

21st - New England Patriots OR Las Vegas Raiders

22nd - Las Vegas Raiders OR Arizona Cardinals OR Detroit Lions (acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade)

23rd - Arizona Cardinals OR Detroit Lions OR Dallas Cowboys

24th - Dallas Cowboys OR Kansas City Chiefs

The Cowboys could go in a number of different directions with their first round draft pick. The team could draft a replacement for wide receiver Michael Gallup, who could possibly leave in free agency, or decide to take the defensive route, such as safety. The Cowboys don't have many glaring needs, which makes it difficult to forecast what the team will do with its first pick, but there will be more clarity as the offseason moves on.