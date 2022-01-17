WATCH: Anthony Brown Picks Off Jimmy Garoppolo, Keeping Cowboys Alive

Skip to main content

Cowboys WATCH: Anthony Brown Pick Leads to Dak Prescott Touchdown

Could this be the start of the Cowboys comeback?

Not a whole lot has gone right for the Dallas Cowboys defense today ... until now.

With just under 10 minutes left in the game trailing 23-10, Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's pass in Niners territory to give the Cowboys a much-needed jolt.

It's the first turnover the Cowboys have forced today.

For Brown, it's his first career playoff interception in four games. During the season, he recorded three interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown.

Brown's run after the pick placed the Cowboys inside the Niners' 30-yard line. Prescott played off the momentum, completing passes to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb to get inside the 10. Three plays later, Prescott scored from five yards out on third down to make it a one-score game.

It's Prescott's third rushing touchdown in his last three playoff games, and has the Cowboys in position to make a miraculous comeback.

The Cowboys came in knowing the pressure was on.

"I don't know why people label the word 'pressure' as such a bad thing," Prescott said earlier this week. "I think it creates high expectations and high standards, and it usually creates high results.''

Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy have preached the same message all week.

"Pressure,'' McCarthy said, "is a privilege.''

