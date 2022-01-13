Cowboys Practice Report: Rookie CB Returns; Is Tyron OK?

AT&T Stadium will be rocking. And it looks like the Cowboys will try to do their part while in all-hands-on-deck mode.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys put an offensive exclamation mark on their regular season with a 51-26 win at Philadelphia vs. the Eagles. The NFC East Division champions Cowboys pulled off a rare sweep of the division that featured a new franchise record for quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw five touchdown passes to break Tony Romo’s 2007 single-season record for the most in franchise history.

Now, it's lose and you are out. ... and it helps to have everybody "in'' at practice, as it seems is the case on Thursday. (Also "in'': Newly extended VP Will McClay, with the inside-The-Star breakdown here.)

Dallas faces a tough challenge in the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round this Sunday. The Niners didn’t lock up their playoff spot until the final day of the season with an impressive comeback win over the Rams.

According to Prescott, "The real s--- starts!" now. And so it is fitting that Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jayron Kearse, all of whom missed the Week 18 win at Philly, are back at practice this week, as is rookie DB Nahshon Wright, who missed Wednesday due to the birth of his daughter.

Kearse - a key piece of this defense, in a way that surprises many - had missed Wednesday as he's coming out of COVID. The team is also being careful with him as he's recovering from a sore hamstring.

Tyron Smith was limited on Wednesday (knee/ankle) but the team feels good about him playing Sunday. (See coach Mike McCarthy's thoughts on Tyron here.)

The Dallas defense has a date with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the multi-faceted receiver who leads the team with 77 catches on 121 targets for 1,405 yards, ranking him fifth in the league in his third season.

“I’m damn fired up,'' said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. "You kidding me? I’m ready to go.”

Las Vegas hasn't given up on the Cowboys (or perhaps, their bettors). Dallas has +1200 odds on FanDuel to win the Super Bowl, seventh-best odds among all teams. First stop on the way to Super Bowl glory, the Cowboys must face a consistent and hot 49ers team this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Jerry World will be rocking. And it looks like the Cowboys will do that in all-hands-on-deck mode.

