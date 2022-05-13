Cowboys NFL Schedule: Biggest Game, Toughest Stretch, Prediction

Considering that the division's status means Dallas' slate is the NFL's "easiest'' (based on some strength-of-schedule measurements), 11-6 seems doable.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will try to repeat as NFC East champs - something that simply does not happen in this division. But considering that the division's status means Dallas' slate is the NFL's "easiest'' (based on some strength-of-schedule measurements), 11-6 seems doable.

The Toughest Stretch: The schedule-maker wasted little time here. The part of the schedule to survive? Weeks 1 and 2, both at home, both possible losses against the Buccaneers and Bengals, respectively.

The Luckiest Break: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys often spend winter-weather games away from AT&T Stadium inside the NFC East - meaning in chilly conditions in New York, Washington and Philadelphia.

That fate is largely avoided here; starting on Thanksgiving, Dallas finishes with seven games. Four are at home. One is in Jacksonville. Only the finale is a "weather game,'' at Washington.

The Biggest Game: In terms of "must-watch''? The Rams are loaded, they are the defending Super Bowl champions, and "at L.A.'' still means "Cowboys Country around these (and those) parts.

Runner-up? Dallas at Green Bay. Coach Mike McCarthy vs. Aaron Rodgers, plus the tradition of the rivalry, plus the Packers representing a big Dallas stumbling block. Oh, and "Dez Caught It.'' Pretty good runner-up.

The Easiest Game: The Cowboys in Week 14 will play host to the Houston Texans. Houston could end up having the NFL’s worst record. Of course, the Lions and the Jags could be awful, too.

Losing to any of those three would be, yes, awful.

DALLAS COWBOYS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE

(All Kickoffs Dallas Time)

DATE PRESEASON (TV) KICKOFF

Sat., Aug. 13 at Denver (KTVT/CBS11) 8:00 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 20 at LA Chargers (KTVT/CBS11) 9:00 p.m.

Aug. 26-28 SEATTLE (KTVT/CBS11) TBD

DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF

Sun., Sept. 11 TAMPA BAY (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 18 CINCINNATI (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 26 @ N.Y. Giants (ESPN/ABC) 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2 WASHINGTON (FOX) Noon

Sun., Oct. 9 @ LA Rams (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 @ Philadelphia (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 DETROIT (CBS) Noon

Sun., Oct. 30 CHICAGO (FOX) Noon

Sun., Nov. 6 Bye

Sun., Nov. 13 @ Green Bay (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 @ Minnesota (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 24 N.Y. GIANTS (FOX) 3:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 INDIANAPOLIS (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 11 HOUSTON (FOX) Noon

Sun., Dec. 18 @ Jacksonville (FOX) Noon

Sat., Dec. 24^ PHILADELPHIA (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 29 @ Tennessee (Prime Video) 7:15 p.m.

Sat/Sun. Jan. 7/8 @ Washington (TBD) TBD ...

Can all of that add up to a predicted record of 11-6? That would make Dallas "worse'' than last year ... but likely better than the Eagles and everybody else in the NFC East.

