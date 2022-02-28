Cowboys Finalist to Host NFL Scouting Combine

Skip to main content

NFL Scouting Combine Hosted by Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

It'll be bids from Los Angeles, Indianapolis and "Dallas'' - though the Cowboys are of course technically grounded in Frisco and in Arlington - in consideration for the 2023 combine.

FRISCO - There is no football party quite like a Jerry Jones Football Party ... surely part of the attraction to North Texas being a finalist in the bidding for the NFL's 2023 Scouting Combine.

The annual event - scheduled for this week in Indianapolis in 2022 and scheduled to return to some level of normalcy someday after COVID caused the 2021 combine to be staged virtually - has increasingly been recognized by the revenue- and branding-minded league as a cash cow that might be more profitable if it is on the move.

The league, after decades and decades of the NFL Draft being stationed in New York, made that discover there. And now the NFL is about do discover the same here.

NFL executive Troy Vincent recently confirmed the news, with bids from Los Angeles, Indianapolis and "Dallas'' - though the Cowboys are of course technically grounded in Frisco and in Arlington - in consideration for the 2023 combine.

The combine has been held in Indianapolis since the late 1980's, the argument being that Indiana is a "central geographical location.'' Of course, North Texas offers the same advantage ... plus a major airport hub. ... plus (Super Bowls excluded) the likelihood of pleasant weather, even in February.

The combine is of course a precursor to the NFL Draft, which is moving in the coming years, as Las Vegas is the 2022 host, followed by Kansas City in 2023, and then three cities, Green Bay, Detroit and Washington, under consideration for 2024.

