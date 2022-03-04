Cowboys at Combine: 3 Priority Positions

As the Cowboys prepare for 2022, there are some questions at key positions they need to address in Indianapolis

The Dallas Cowboys had 11 picks in 2021 and went defense on eight. The strategy worked as - with a lot of help from new coordinator Dan Quinn - the defense improved dramatically.

Historically, Dallas has not been very active in the pre-draft free-agent market, and this year should follow suit. So most of the excitement Cowboys fans will be subjected to this offseason will likely center around April's NFL Draft.

Dallas has a few needs it'll address in the draft, but let's take a look at three of the Cowboys' biggest needs for 2022 and how the NFL Scouting Combine can help potentially fill those holes.

GUARD

The Cowboys' guard play was all over the place in 2021 with a rotation of Connor Williams and Connor McGovern. As expected, Zack Martin held his own as one of the best in the game.

With the pending free agency of Williams and the expected price of approximately $13.2 million per year, the Cowboys will be looking for some depth.

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M - A powerful blocker who excels at run blocking but is also an adequate pass blocker, Green should be available to Dallas at No. 24. Would be expected to be an immediate upgrade to McGovern and Williams.

SAFETY

Virtually every safety on the Cowboys roster is entering free agency. Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker could be re-signed. But with the possible departure of Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Darian Thompson, the Cowboys will need fresh names on the roster.

Daxton Hill, Michigan - Hill played well for the Wolverines over the past few seasons. He's great in the slot and also possesses the quickness and athleticism for man-to-man coverage. His 2021 numbers impressed with 69 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes broken up.

LINEBACKER

Even though Dallas boasts one of the best defensive players in the league at linebacker, Micah Parsons can't do everything by himself. The Cowboys could be saying goodbye to Leighton Vander Esch in free agency. So finding another starter in the draft could be pivotal.

Brandon Smith, Penn State - Let's face it, Dallas had pretty good success with the last Penn State linebacker it drafted. Not that Smith is expected to be Parsons, but he does have the skillset for the next level. He's excellent in pass coverage, too. In 2021, Smith recorded 81 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and five passes defended.