Dallas Cowboys Plan Jason Peters Signing On Monday? NFL Tracker

FRISCO - "Deadlines Make Deals,'' as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes to say. And that might be the most logical reason why the Jason Peters deal isn't done yet.

SEPT 4 HOW ABOUT MONDAY? Want a blow-by-blow on what's going on with the Cowboys and Peters? Here you go ... a "Still Grinding'' update from here inside The Star.

And yes, Monday remains a logical goal, timetable-wise, for reasons we have detailed in the link.

Meanwhile ... A member of the Dallas Cowboys "family'' is carrying on a tradition ...

SEPT 3 EJ SCORES EJ Smith is a junior at Stanford and is getting his first crack at being the full-time starter.

So far, so good for the son of Emmitt Smith, E.J. who recorded an 87-yard touchdown on his first carry in the season opener against Colgate.

E.J. was a top recruit coming out of the DFW area as he works to follow in the footsteps of Dad, who happens to be the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Smith finished his first game as Stanford's starting running back with 118 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries, and also contributed five catches for 37 yards as Stanford won, 41-10 to start the year.

E.J. starred at Jesuit in Dallas before accepting an invitation to attend Stanford.

SEPT 3 F'EM 'F the Cowboys!' - And with that, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert - who explains why his name is "Dallas'' - begins the 2022 NFC East War of Words.

SEPT 2 ONE and DONE? Dallas is indeed a playoff team in the eyes of the NFL execs surveyed, with the Cowboys at No. 6. But there is bad news along with that - if you believe in such predictions.

SEPT 2 CAN DAK GUIDE COWBOYS NATION OUT OF 'THE FOG'? We'll allow the Cowboys leader to explain.

SEPT 2 MICAH'S LOFTY GOAL? To be "the best player in the NFL'' this year. Oh, is that all?

SEPT 1: 9 IS FINE KaVontae Turpin has himself a new jersey, as the Dallas Cowboys rookie is to wear Tony Romo's ol' No. 9. And there is some deep meaning here.

SEPT 1: ROSTER MOVES TO 53: We've got 'em all chronicled here, including how the 53-man does not (presently) include a Dak Prescott backup QB, or a kicker.

AUG 29 ZAMPESE PASSES Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history.

"Ernie was doing stuff in the 70's and the 80's that people today think are new and it isn't," said star pupil Norv Turner. "If Don Coryell were here today, he'd tell you."

Zampese capped off his fine career after taking over for Turner in Dallas and helping the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX team.

Said Aikman of winning that ring with Zampese: One of my favorite memories … a friend and mentor to so many.”

AUG 24 MICAH TV “Eleven From Heaven” (no, we don’t get that, either), writes FOX Sports. “Micah Parsons will be joining ‘Undisputed’ throughout the NFL season!”

Parsons, the Cowboys defensive star, confirmed the deal on Twitter, writing, “Blessings! Excited to start this journey!”

There will be Cowboys fans worried that Parsons might be spreading himself too thin here, as brilliant as he is likely to be on TV.

There will be other Cowboys fans who recognize that alining with Bayless can be a poisonous experience.

